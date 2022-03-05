Finals of FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Competitions in Baku kick off

By Trend

Finals among athletes in the 12-18 age category within the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have started, Trend reports.

Following the finals, winners and awardees among women’s, men's and mixed pairs, as well as women’s and men's groups will be determined.

Azerbaijani team in the finals is being represented by the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.