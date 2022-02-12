Azerbaijan expects its gymnast to perform well - AGF

By Trend





Azerbaijan expects its representative Seljan Magsudova to perform well at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters, Trend reports.

"I would like to note that Seljan Magsudova took fourth place in the finals of the World Championship among age groups in Trampoline and Tumbling, held in November 2021 in Baku. She was also among the finalists in the adult age category in 2021 European Championships. I hope that Seljan will successfully demonstrate her program at this event as well," Mammadzade emphasized.

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Championship is being held on February 12-13, 2022 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"On the first day, qualification competitions are staged. Tomorrow, the second qualifying stage of the individual program for men will be held, as well as the finals in both the individual and synchronized programs. These competitions are the first World Cup in the new Olympic cycle and are held in accordance with the new rules. Therefore, this is an attempt for all participants to test their strength," she stated.

According to secretary general, two stages of qualification for men in the individual program at the World Cup in Baku is an innovation that will be applied for the first time.

Mammadzade outlined that Trampoline Gymnastics competitions have been held in Azerbaijan since 2016. Currently, the fifth Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku.

Near 60 athletes from 13 countries will take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2022 in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The events are being held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.