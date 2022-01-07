Baku to host aquathlon tournament

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Aquatic Palace will host Iron WinD Winter Aquathlon tournament on January 29-30.

The tournament will take place in a team format. Two athletes will compete in each team.

According to the rules, on the first day of the tournament, athletes will compete in the 1.5-kilometer swimming competition.

The next day, a 10-kilometer run will be organized. Following the results of two days, the winner of the tournament will be determined.

Iron WinD Winter Aquathlon is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation and the Triterra Club.

An aquathlon is a multisport race consisting of continuous run and swim elements. Competitors complete a swim immediately followed by a run over various distances. Athletes compete for fastest overall course completion, including the time transitioning between the disciplines.

Aquathlon is one of a family of endurance based multisport races, which gained popularity from triathlon and various independent races in the second half of the twenty century.

Modern aquathlon is viewed as a discipline of triathlon as standard races cover the same distances as triathlon but without the cycling leg. As such the sport is governed by International Triathlon Union who organise the world championships each year.