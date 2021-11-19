Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena is like home - Russian gymnast

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city is like home, Dmitry Ushakov, participant of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Russian athlete, silver medalist of the Summer Olympic Games in London, world champion, medalist of European championships, two-time champion of the first European Games in 2015 in Baku, told Trend on Nov. 18.

“I won many medals in Baku,” Ushakov said. “I have very pleasant emotions related to Baku because the first European Games, which very successful for me, were held here. I won two gold medals there and still remember those competitions."

“I always arrive in Azerbaijan with pleasure,” the Russian athlete added. “The competitions are held at a high level in Baku. It is pleasant that all conditions have been created for the athletes. There is a lot of space for warm-up, a comfortable competition hall.”

Ushakov was pleased with the program performed in a qualifying round.

“I did everything I could in a qualifying round,” the Russian athlete added. “The main task was to reach the semifinals and the team final, both tasks were completed, so I am pleased with today's performance.”

The Russian gymnast also talked about the impact of the quarantine measures caused by COVID-19 pandemic on training and preparation for the competition.

“The longest period without training has already passed,” Ushakov said. “We had a long break in spring 2020. However, I took advantage of this to improve my health.”

“We have been training as usual for the last six months,” he said. “However, we shouldn't leave the territory, where the training camps are.”

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.