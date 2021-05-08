World Cup in Baku became one of my favorite competitions - Azerbaijani gymnast

By Trend





Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Aghamirova has shared her impressions from the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The current World Cup in Baku has become one of my favorite competitions, and I’m happy that the competitions have taken place. This is my first competition in 2021. I think my performance was rather good but could be better. I made mistakes and will work over them in the future," Aghamirova said.

“Preparation for the Cup wasn’t easy, we had intensive training. After the European Championship, some changes were made to my program, it was complicated, but this is how I like it more," she noted.

The gymnast stressed that during her performance she lacks the support of the audience.

“When the spectators in the tribunes encourage and support me, it's much easier to perform, but now, given the current situation, I try not to pay attention to it and concentrate more on my performance. I know that our spectators, despite being absent in the hall, still are worried about us and expect good results," she added.

On May 8, the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is taking place.

Individual qualifying competitions are being held, as the gymnasts perform 'maces and ribbon' exercises. Also, the qualification of teams in group exercises will be held (program with three hoops and two couples of maces). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.