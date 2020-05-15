Baku City Circuit talks purchased tickets for 2020 F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Trend





The tickets purchased for attending the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix event, which was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, remain valid, Baku City Circuit told Trend.

“Optionally, the tickets may be returned through an appeal to bilet@bakugp.az,” Baku City Circuit said. “The date of the race for this year has yet to be determined. Formula 1 has not yet a new schedule for 2020. In case of new information on the date of the race, everyone will be informed.”

“Currently, no construction work is being done in Baku regarding the race, but they may start after the announcement of the competition date,” Baku City Circuit said.

The 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was planned to be held on June 5-7, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.