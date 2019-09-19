Slovenian gymnast: Any competition gets incredibly organized in Baku

By Trend





Everything is absolutely beautiful and magical in the gymnastics hall in Baku, Slovenian gymnast Ekaterina Vedeneeva told Trend after performing at the qualification competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

“Any competition gets incredibly organized in Baku. Perfect conditions for training and competition are created here. Everything is absolutely beautiful and magical in the gymnastics hall in Baku. No wonder the championship’s motto is “Fairy Tales will come to life". I think that for, this slogan is like a life motto for any person - if you believe in a dream, you follow it," Vedeneeva said.

The athlete added that, despite there always being something to work on, she is overall pleased with how she completed the program today.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.