Trend:

Competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics have kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The competitions will be held until August 31.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2009-2011), "pre-juniors" (born in 2007-2008), "juniors" (born in 2004-2006) and "seniors" (born 2003 and earlier) will perform at the competitions.