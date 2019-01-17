FIG World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling due in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

More than 200 gymnasts from 30 countries will take part in FIG World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling.

The event will take place in Baku on February 16-17, Azertag reported.

The final composition of delegations will be determined at the end of January. At the same time, competition among flying gymnasts will be licensed - masters of trampoline jumping will gain rating points to offset the Olympic qualification.

As for the Azerbaijani team, it will be represented in the men's competition by Ruslan Agamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov, who will perform individually and in the synchronized jumps.

Silver medalist of the European Championship Veronina Zemlyanaya will also take part in the FIG World Cup.

European champion Mikhail Malkin will compete in the tumbling event.

Gymnasts with the maximum score will be awarded with the AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.