Ukraine strives to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan

By Trend





Ukraine stated hope to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of prime minister of Kazakhstan.

Consultations on issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations underwent in the capital of Ukraine Kyiv between Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

During the negotiations mandatory exchange of opinions on relevant issues of cooperation within UN and other international organizations took place.

Furthermore, both parties expressed interest in expansion of cooperation and further extension of contact on the line of foreign policy departments of both countries.

Bilateral relations of Kazakhstan and Ukraine are traditionally friendly, transparent and mutually supportive on the global level.

(1 USD = 383.91 KTZ on July 12)