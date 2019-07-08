New solar power plant starts operating in Iran

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Thanks to the territorial and climatic conditions, the potential of Iran’s solar energy is more than significant.

Iran has considerable potential for the development of solar energy, given that the number of sunny days per year reaches 300 there.

A 10 MW solar power plant in the Baft district of the Iranian Kerman province has been connected to the national power grid.

Private sector built the power plant with a total cost of $4.6 million on an area of ??20 hectares. Iranian experts designed and built this power plant, Iranian media reported.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Energy, the new solar power plant will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 10,000 tons per year and save 4 million cubic meters of natural gas and more than 3,000 cubic meters of water.

Currently, there are nine solar power plants with a total capacity of 59 MW in this province of Iran. In addition, the province already has 926 roof mounted systems with a total capacity of 8,228 kW.

Currently, renewable energy sources account for only six percent of the total nominal capacity (82,000 MW) in Iran.

Over the past 10 years, more than 3 billion kW/h of electricity has been generated from alternative energy sources, which has led to a reduction in water consumption and fossil fuels.