Uzbekistan Airways publishes schedule of flights to Tbilisi

By Trend





From July 16, 2019, Uzbekistan Airways introduces new regular passenger flights on Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent route with a frequency of 2 times a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Flights will be carried out according to the following schedule (GMT +5):

Tuesday: HY-745 Tashkent 15:50 - Tbilisi 18:30

Tuesday: HY-746 Tbilisi 19:30 - Tashkent 23:50

Friday: HY-745 Tashkent 08:00 - Tbilisi 10:40

Friday: HY-746 Tbilisi 11:40 - Tashkent 16:00

Flights will be operated by modern Airbus-320 aircraft.

Direct air communication between Uzbekistan and Georgia has been absent since the collapse of the USSR.

Earlier, Trend reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 21 signed a decree banning Russian airlines from July 8 to transport Russian citizens to Georgia. Tour operators and agents are advised not to sell vouchers.

In turn, the Uzbek airlines are going to ensure the transit of tourists from Russia to Georgia after the opening of direct flights.