TODAY.AZ / World news

China central bank says will play active role in responding to trade frictions

01 July 2019 [16:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


China’s central bank said on Monday it will play a “proactive role” in responding to trade frictions with the United States, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“At present, we must pay special attention to risks imported externally,” the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement following a meeting of its Communist Party Committee.

“We must prevent external shocks, market fluctuations and market contagion,” it said, vowing to “resolutely” fend off systemic financial risks.

The PBOC also said it would prevent and resolve risks in its key institutions, without elaborating.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/184049.html

Print version

Views: 163

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also