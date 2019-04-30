Registration for parliamentary elections in Iran to begin in November

By Trend





The registration of candidates for the parliamentary elections in Iran will be held in November 1-7, , the spokesperson of Iran's Interior Ministry Salman Samani said, Trend reports via ISNA.

However, there are certain terms regarding the candidates, Samani said.

"Being a practicing Muslim, believing in the structure of the Islamic Republic and proving it in deeds, being a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, staying faithful to the Iranian constitution and Velayat-e faqih [religious leader of Iran], Master's degree, not having bad reputation in society, having no hearing, speaking or sight problems, being not younger than 30 or 75 years old are among the terms," he said.

Executive offices and supervisory board can confirm the applications of candidates, the ministry official said answering a question on candidacy confirmation.

Further, answering a question on the ways to deal with excessive number of candidates, Samani said that the ministry applies the law and respects the rights of the citizens. In case, if changes are made in the law, the ministry will apply them too.