ACRA opens new office in Kazakhstan

By Trend





ACRA rating agency has opened a new office in Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Trend reports citing kapital.kz.

Reportedly, the company is to assign national scale credit ratings to all types of issuers.

“ACRA, the first credit rating agency to receive a Astana Financial Service Authority’s license, is to assign national scale credit ratings to all types of issuers. At the moment there are a number of possible methodologies being developed that are to be implemented shortly. Furthermore, the development of Kazakhstan’s national ratings scale is to be among the tasks of the branch,” said the report.

“AIFC is to be among the main finance centers of Belt and Road Initiative, said Karl Johansson, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

”AIFC’s goals are in line with ACRA’s priorities to become a link between capital markets. The branch opening allows us to provide a wider range of investors with better quality rating and analytical products.”

Acting AFSA CEO Mukhtar Bubeyev pointed out that they welcome an ACRA branch opening in AIFC.

“ACRA became the first rating agency to receive our license. Our priority is to create a business-friendly ecosystem,” he said.