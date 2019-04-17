Pashinyan issues warning to Russian TV channels

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan showed a yellow card to Russian TV channels.

He is dissatisfied with accusations sounded in the Russian media about political persecution, in particular, in relation to former President of Armenia Robert Kocharian, who is under investigation and is awaiting trial under arrest.

Hinting that Russian TV channels should change their rhetoric, Pashinyan said each TV company should clearly realize that activities in the territory of another state imply a certain framework of correctness.

Apparently the Prime Minister of Armenia does not watch television, and in particular, Russian television channels. On some Russian TV channels, the dominance of the Armenian element is observed. This factor sooner or later makes itself felt and gradually Russian interests are replaced by Armenian interests.

Despite all this, someone in Armenia believes that Russian TV is working against Yerevan.

Moreover, the Armenian parliament discussed the issue of limiting the broadcasting of the state channel Russia.

Narine Tukhikyan, MP from the ruling bloc My Step, said some Russian TV companies, in particular, Russia channel, broadcast extremely aggressive broadcasts with a clear anti-Armenian dimension, calling for hatred of Armenians.

In particular, she asked whether it was possible to restrict or completely prohibit the broadcasting of individual programs on this channel in Armenia.

In turn, Chairman of the commission Tigran Hakobyan agreed with Tukhikyan, adding that this creates a certain threat to the information security of Armenia.

The chairman, without knowing it, showed the essence of his country's policy towards Russia. He unambiguously made it clear that the Armenian authorities consider Russia to be an enemy and are just waiting for the moment when it weakens and it will be possible to get out of Russian influence.

Hakobyan consider after quarreling with Moscow, Armenia will lose its protection in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and then the issue of liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands will become only a matter of time.

In this regard, if Russian TV channels stop broadcasting in Armenia, Russia can respond by sending the main Armenian lobbyists from the media to Armenia, including Margarita Simonyan, Tigran Keosayan, Semen Bagdasarov, Roman Babayan, Gevorg Mirzoyan, Garik Martirosyan and other monopolists of Russian mass media.



