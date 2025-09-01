Special event 'From Garabagh along Silk Road ' held at Sea Breeze

By Laman Ismayilova



A special evening titled "From Garabagh along the Silk Road" has taken place at the Sea Breeze on the Caspian coast, offering guests a chance to experience a blend of art and personal connection.

The central figure of the evening was the acclaimed contemporary artist, Nigar Narimanbayova, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the International Association of Arts (IAA/AIAP), and the French Association-Stella Art International.

The Azerbaijani artist Nigar Narimanbayova has earned widespread recognition for her distinctive style.

The distinguished artist has developed a unique and distinctive style that has gained her widespread acclaim both in Azerbaijan and internationally. Her works have been showcased at renowned exhibitions across France and Europe, and her name is proudly listed among the recipients of prestigious awards.

The curator of the evening was Leyla Aghamalova, and the moderator was Tatyana Ivanaeva.

The atmosphere of the art event was exceptionally warm and intimate. Guests enthusiastically admired the new paintings the artist had brought from Paris. Displayed on easels, the artworks seemed to revive the spirit of Montmartre from past times, when artists would interact with their audiences, sharing their creations in the open air.

On that August evening, Paris and Baku converged on the Caspian coast, blending French elegance with Azerbaijani vibrancy.

The musical welcome was delivered by Nurlana Abdullayeva, a soloist from the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall. Her performance immersed the audience in the essence of Nigar's childhood, bringing it to life through her music, much like the scenes captured in the artist's paintings.

Nigar herself, speaking to the crowd, unveiled another facet of her creativity- poetry. As she recited her own verses, she transformed her interaction with the audience into a philosophical experience, where words flowed seamlessly with brushstrokes, and lines merged with colors.

A special part of the evening was Nigar's story about her family roots. Garabagh is an inseparable part of the Narimanbayov family's history.

The artist shared the story of her grandfather, Farman Yagub Narimanbayov, originally from Shusha, who, upon arriving in France, found love in Irma Larude. From this union, like a tale of destiny, a new generation of remarkable artists emerged: Vidadi Narimanbayov and Togrul Narimanbayov.

As the artist told the story of her family's joys and tragedies, she struggled to hold back tears, and a profound silence settled in the hall, where every word resonated deeply.

Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Elsa Seyidjahan, performed a song dedicated to Shusha, adding national tenderness and depth to the evening. It was noted that Nigar Narimanbayova participated in the first revived Kharibulbul Music Festival, and the sculptural model of a symbolic flower created by her in Agdam continues to "bloom" on the land of her ancestors.

An equally important part of the evening was the artist's recognition of her pedagogical gift. She spoke about how she helps children and adults, who are taking a brush for the first time, discover the creator within themselves.

With pride, Nigar introduced her student, Lala Huseynova, whose works have already been recognised at international exhibitions.

The evening came to a close with a heartfelt improvisation: Elsa Seyidjahan treated the guests to a mini-concert, and the audience couldn't help but dance and sing along, fully immersed in the moment.

As a token of appreciation, the artist gifted the singer one of her paintings. A delightful surprise awaited the guests, a raffle offering two watercolours by Nigar Narimanbayova.

This memorable evening brought together individuals who represent the Azerbaijani intellectual elite, the keepers of the country's cultural heritage, where art found a unique expression, both Parisian and Bakuite, personal and universal.