Baku Jazz Festival calls for young talents to join International Contest of Young Performers "I am Jazzman-2023".

The "I am Jazzman" competition, traditionally held within the framework of the festival, reveals new names and gives young musicians the opportunity to demonstrate their talent, Azernews reports.

Musical instrument performers or jazz singers under the age of 30 can take part in the competition.

Applicants must send an application, indicating information about themselves (first name, last name, name of the musical instrument, contact details), to WhatsApp at +994504292783. The deadline for applications is September 8, 2023.

For foreign musicians, the first tour will be organized online.

The winners of the competition will receive cash prizes, all participants of the competition will be awarded diplomas and memorable gifts.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival 2023 is scheduled for October 6-15 this year. Numerous interesting events will be organized as part of the festival.