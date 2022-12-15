Culture minister awards Honored Art Worker

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov has awarded the Shusha-270 badge to Honored Art Worker Sardar Farajov, Azernews reports.

The minister expressed his best wishes to the national composer, noting his services in the development of music art, especially his many years of pedagogical activity.

He praised Farajov's major work aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture and music.

In conclusion, the composer expressed his deep gratitude to the minister for the attention and are.

Sardar Farajov composed over 50 musical works in various genres, including chamber-instrumental, vocal, vocal-symphonic, choral works, symphonic, operas, and musical comedies, as well as music for films and theatrical performances.

Being the director of the Uzeyir Hajibayli House Museum, he is actively engaged in the restoration, processing, and editing of musical works related to the genius composer.

His music pieces have been successfully performed by various ensembles and musicians in Europe, America, and Asia.

Farajov's birthday anniversary has been recently celebrated with a spectacular concert at the National Conservatory. The concert program featured Sardar Farajov's wonderful music that melted the hearts of listeners.