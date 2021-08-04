Farid Kazakov shares his latest achievements

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous dancer Farid Kazakov has shared with everyone his latest achievements aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's dance art worldwide.

In his interview with Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR), the dancer spoke about his difficult childhood and path to success. He also provided insight into his partnership with the outstanding choreographers and how he represented the country at the international arena.

This year Farid Kazakov successfully graduated from the Moscow State Institute of Culture, having received a higher pedagogical choreographic education.

"These half a year were difficult for me. After a year's break and health problems, I had to urgently recover to pass the state exams in Moscow. Many people supported me at that difficult time. As a result, I have successfully passed my exams," said Kazakov.

I would like to express my gratitude to the head of the classical dance department of the Moscow State Institute of Culture, my supervisor and teacher, People's Artist of the RSFSR Kirillov Vladimir Petrovich, as well as the dean of the choreographic faculty, Honored Artist of Russia Pivorovich Igor Vladimirovich, and all my teachers at the Moscow State Institute of Culture for the knowledge they gave me and for their support in everything! I am very proud that now I have the honor to represent Azerbaijan already as a certified professional in the field of choreography. Now I am planning to continue my education and to delight the Azerbaijani audience with new projects. My fourth video will be released very soon, which will definitely leave a mark in the heart of everyone!, " he added.

Kazakov is a two-time winner of the prize "Most professional young dancer in Azerbaijan". Moreover, the dancer's name has recently entered the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

Earlier, Farid Kazakov presented the patriotic project "My Azerbaijan" to the music of (Azerbaijani and Russian opera and pop singer) Muslim Magomayev, which received a huge number of positive reviews and was recognized as "Best patriotic performance" at Solo Star Russia 2020".

In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkey. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkey 2021".

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In April, Farid Kazakov was appointed as European Cultural Association Ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.