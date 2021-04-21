Russian Cultural Center sums up results of art contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has summed up the results of Nizami Ganjavi art contest.

The works were evaluated by the jury, which included a board member of the Association of Russian Youth of Azerbaijan, public figure Regina Kovaleva, TV journalist Mehriban Gasimova, employee of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Kristina Kondratyeva, Trend Life reported.

Speaking about Nizami Ganjavi, Regina Kovaleva stressed that the poet's works call for humanity, love and other highest human values.

The final part of the competition was held in two stages with the participation of more than 50 people, including young readers from Russia. Some participants showed fascinating performances, which aroused special interest.

The winners include Teymur Nurullazade, Alexey Dzyuba and Kamilla Mehtiyeva (6-9 years age group), Sabina Alekberova, Riyad Huseynov, Ayan Karimova (10-17 years age group), Arzu Muradova, Sabina Yusibova, Lala Bayramova (18-35 years age group).

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center has been operating in Baku since March 2009.

The Cultural Center focuses on promotion of cultural, educational and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Training and Methodological Center for the Russian language; the electronic reading room of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library; Information and Educational Center "Russian Museum: Virtual Branch"; Center for Innovative Cooperation; Information and Advisory Center are operating under the Russian Cultural Center in Baku.

The Cultural Center is a venue of numerous cultural events like concerts and exhibitions.

The Cultural Center has recently celebrated the 820th anniversary of Nasraddin Tusi (1201-1274), one of remarkable medieval Muslim scholars of Middle Ages.

The meeting was attended by Vice-rector of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Fikrat Rzayev, Doctor of Philological Sciences Leyla Vazirova, associate professor, candidate of pedagogical sciences Yagut Rzayeva as well as students of Baku State University (BSU), Baku Slavic University (BSU), Azerbaijan University of Languages ??(AUL), Baku branch of the Moscow State University, etc.

The speakers stressed the scientist's contribution to mathematics, astronomy, geography, medicine and other areas.

Moreover, the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has expanded its partnership with Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC). The sides agreed on partnership in education and science.