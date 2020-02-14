Golden Kids Awards 2020 starts in Baku [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union is pleased to announce Golden Kids Awards 2020.

The contest, honoring the International Children's Day will bring together children aged between 5 and 16, Trend Life reported.

The project aims to disclose creativity and develop the abilities of the younger generation.

This year the contest is being carried out for the third time and received international status. The competition will gather talented kids from Turkey, Ukraine and other countries, Trend Life reported.

Posters of the participants will be available on social networks in March-May. The gala evening of the winners will be held on June 1.

The winners will be determined in the following categories: Best artist, Best vocalist, Best pop singer, Best pop band, Best model, Best pianist, Best violinist, Best actor, Best chess player, etc. The director of the contest is the head of Culture Department at Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union Ulviya Babirli.

To participate in the contest, send your autobiography, photo and video to goldenkidsazerbaijan2020@gmail.com

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az.



