Country's fine art highlighted at Baku Book Center

By Laman Ismayilova

"Fine Art of Azerbaijan" album has been presented at Baku Book Center. The album was published by the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in partnership with the International Confederation of Artists' Unions.

This album completes the series "Artists of the Commonwealth", which was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Moscow Art Theater.

In their remarks, the director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva, chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Writers, People's Writer Anar Rzayev, People's Artist Fuad Salayev, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev and others stressed the importance of preparing this album.

The album "Fine Art of Azerbaijan", released by "Galart" Publishing House includes 252 reproductions of the works of Azerbaijani painters, graphic artists and sculptors.

The album presents the art of eminent Azerbaijani artists. Their works intertwine national artistic traditions and modern trends of world fine art.

The event also featured presentation of albums with reproductions of such prominent national artists as Sattar Bakhlulzade, Gorkhmaz Efendiyev, Javad Mirjavadov and Sanan Gurbanov. The evening was followed by fascinating jazz concert with participation of talented pianist Vusal Aydemirov.







