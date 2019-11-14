Polish Film Festival opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 4th Vistula Film Festival has solemnly opened in Baku, bringing together cinema lovers.

The film festival offers an opportunity to plunge into the unique atmosphere of Polish cinema and get acquainted with the latest achievements in cinema industry and the works of the past years.

In his speech, Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Azerbaijan Michal Grechyl stressed that such events bring together the Azerbaijani and Polish culture.

The director of the festival Malgozhata Shlyagovska-Skulska said that the Polish Film Festival is held in 52 cities of Azerbaijan, Russia, Serbia, Croatia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The festival was first held in 2008. From next year it is planned to invite Polish directors and actors to the festival.

The 4th Vistula Film Festival was opened with FilipBajon's historical drama "The Butler".

"The Butler" is an epic tale of the tangled fates of Poles, Kashubians and Germans, inspired by a true story, set against the turbulent events of the first half of the 20th century. The film was highly appreciated by the audience.

Next, the film "Pardon" by Jan Jakub Kolski will be presented to the viewers on November 13. Set in the realities of post-war Poland, the film tells the story of mourning parents setting off on their last journey with their son.

The son of Hanna and Jakub is shot by the secret police in the autumn of 1946. The parents decide to provide their son with a proper burial in the Paclawska Calvary, 500 km away from their home, and their venture through the country becomes a metaphorical journey into the depths of the human soul.

Fans of battle scenes should be interested in the film "303 Squadron" directed by Denis Delic, Art Borowiec. This is the story of the highly regarded fighter squadron, in which served mainly airmen from Poland, in the history of aerial combat and their heroic defense of England during WW2, Battle of Britain against Nazi attacks. The film will be screened in Baku on November 14.

Directed by Aleksander Pietrzak, the comedy "Julius" is about a walking disaster — everything he touches turns to dust in his hands. In addition to his own problems, he has to take care of his sick, but dissolute father.

Next, cinema lovers have a chance to enjoy Janusz Kondartiuk's "A cat with a dog" on November 16.

"A cat with a dog" is a bittersweet portrait of family relations inspired by true events. Filled with ironic humor, the last work of Janusz Kodratiuk follows the life of an unconventional family in which conflicts and rivalry are intertwined with moments of affection and genuine intimacy.

The film festival will close with the film "Cold war" directed by Pawel Pawlikowski on November 17. "Cold war" is a passionate and yet universal story of difficult love in difficult times. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate.

The film has received numerous accolades, including three nominations at the 91st Academy Awards (Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography) and four at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, including Best Direction and Best Film Not in the English Language.

All films will be presented in Polish, but with Russian and English subtitles at the Landmark Jazz Club "The Rotunda -1".








