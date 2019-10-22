Russian Marionette Theater presents beloved fairy tales in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian "Doll House" Marionette Theater has successfully performed at third M.A.P. International Theater Festival, organized by YARAT Contemporary Art Space in Baku.

The theater delighted the young viewers with fairy tales "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty" at Baku Puppet Theater, Trend Life reported.

Beloved fairy tales characters created by the artist Tatyana Melnikova plunged the audience into a wonderful atmosphere of old home theater. The theater team created real masterpieces for spectators of any age.

The performances were directed by Alexander Maximichev, music director Igor Rogalev.

Serving as a platform for communication and exchange of knowledge, experience and ideas, the M.A.P. Festival (MAP is an acronym for music, art and performance) combines different genres to help audiences explore a wide range of contemporary forms of theater.

As in the previous two seasons, the festival covered all the main theatrical venues of Baku and familiarize the audience with the most striking performances that have appeared over the past few years.

The festival program included 18 performances representing a wide variety of genres and trends - from drama, modern dance, physical theater and puppet shows to clownery and musical productions with elements of circus show.

Based in Baku, YARAT (which means "create" in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.








