Kyrgyz opera star to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"La Traviata", the opera by Giuseppe Verdi, will be presented at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on October 2.

The Opera and Ballet Theater invited the soloist of the Kyrgyz National Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan, Elnura Samarbekhova to play Violetta, Day.Az reported.

Honored artists of Azerbaijan Farid Aliyev (Alfredo ), Jahangir Kurbanov (Germont), Sabina Vakhabzadeh (Flora), Tural Aghasiyev (Gaston), People’s Artists Ali Asgarov (Marquis ), Akram Poladov (Doctor), as well as soloist Nina Makarova (Annina) will also perform on the stage.

La Traviata is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camélias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.