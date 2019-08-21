Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements healthcare projects

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited several medical centers in Baku as part of health and social projects implemented by the Foundation.

She met with children receiving treatment at the Thalassemia Center, City Hospital No. 1 and the Children's Hospital of the National Oncology Center. Afterwards, Leyla Aliyeva arrived at Thalassemia Center initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Over the past period, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has implemented a number of projects in the field of healthcare and the social sphere. Among them are the programs "For Life Without Thalassemia", support for children with heart defects, people in need of special care, etc.

The center plays a major role in treating people suffering from thalassemia.

The main goal of the center is to create a specialized medical institution and blood bank, train highly qualified personnel, and provide children suffering from thalassemia, safe and high-quality blood components and medical services.

Recently, the 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists timed to the 10th anniversary of the activity of Thalassemia Center was held in Baku. Leyla Aliyeva visited the event, which was held on May 22-25.

The congress was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Thalassemia Center, and Azerbaijan Hematology Specialists public union.

In order to expand ties in the field of research and the fight against hematological diseases, the Thalassemia Center, which occupies a special place in the region in terms of its profile and genetic diagnostic capabilities, began to cooperate with several countries.

Within the framework of international relations, visits of foreign specialists, joint scientific meetings, scientific and practical seminars, as well as long-term courses for local specialists in modern centers are organized. Mutual visits were successful in terms of cooperation and exchange of experience of scientists from different countries, and that the development of hematology in Azerbaijan necessitated the creation of a scientific society uniting hematologists and the regular organization of scientific congresses.

She then visited the City Hospital No. 1 in Baku. About 40 children are currently being treated in the hospital’s pediatric surgery building.

Leyla Aliyeva also met children at the Children's Hospital of the National Oncology Center.

The National Oncology Center, established in Azerbaijan in 2009, has given an impetus to the fight against cancer in the country. The center has an oncological center for children since 2011.

The main goal of the NOC is to eliminate cancer in Azerbaijan through dedicated programs that integrate quality patient care, research and prevention, and through education for graduate students, residents, employees, patients and the general public.

The Center has been initiator and leading agency in cancer prevention and cancer control programs in country. The NOC provides methodological, scientific and training support to oncology specialists and public health professions in the field.

In 2015, the National Oncology Center established National Cancer Registry based on CanReg5 software provided by IARC.

Through its epidemiological research, NOC contributes to the expansion of knowledge about cancer incidence, prevalence and distribution of risk factors among Azerbaijan's population, thus contributing to the design and development of effective and targeted cancer prevention and control programs.

