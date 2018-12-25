Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall marks Solidarity Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A concert timed to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day was solemnly held at the State Philharmonic Hall on December 24.

The head of the Sabail district organization of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MP Shamsaddin Hajizade addressed the event, Day.Az reported.

Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments performed at the concert. The orchestra was conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Agaverdi Pashayev

The soloists were People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulnaz Ismayilova, honored artists Ehtiram Huseynov, Almaz Orujova, Anar Shushaly, Nigar Shabanova, Victoria Shakhmuradova, Anastasia Matsveyko, as well as Nuray Rahman, Javid Huseynov and Nurlan Gasimov, Hikmet Azizbeyli.

Their performance included works by prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Vasif Adigezalov, Tofik Guliyev, Fikret Amirov, Emin Sabitoglu, Niyazi, as well as Farhad Badalbeyli, Khalil Jafarov, etc.

Each performance of musicians mesmerized the audience.

The gala concert ended with a long standing ovation.

December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect of national and spiritual values, as well as belongingness to the historical homeland.