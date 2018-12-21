Pablo Neruda’s book published in Azerbaijani

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Translation Center (AzTC) has published a book of poems "A Song of Despair" by Pablo Neruda, an outstanding Chilean poet of the 20th century and a Nobel Prize Laureate in Literature.

The translator of the collection is Salam Sarvan, a poet and translator, Trend Life reported. The editor is Mahir Garayev.

Pablo Neruda was a Chilean poet-diplomat and politician. He became known as a poet when he was 13 years old, and wrote in a variety of styles, including surrealist poems, historical epics, overtly political manifestos, a prose autobiography, and passionate love poems such as the ones in his collection Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair (1924).

Chilean poet won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.

Neruda is often considered the national poet of Chile, and his works have been popular and influential worldwide. The Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez once called him "the greatest poet of the 20th century in any language", while Harold Bloom called Neruda as one of the 26 writers central to the Western tradition in his book "The Western Canon".

Founded in 2014, AzTC is an executive body which centralizes translation work, manages socio-political, scientific, technical, literary and cultural ties from the point of view of language and translation, oversees the standard of translation in the republic and improves its quality.



