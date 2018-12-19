Music of freedom to sound in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to enjoy the music of freedom on December 20.

The Music of Freedom is a unique project to commemorate great people - composers, who composed their works at Auschwitz concentration camp, Yenicag reported.

The works of Viktor Ulmann, Pavel Haas, Emil Gue and Ilse Weber will be presented to the listeners.

The concert will also feature religious and spiritual motifs such as music by Max Bruch, Arvo Pärt and P?teris Vasks performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Alexey Miltykh and laureates of international competitions Rovshan Amrakhov and Saida Taghizade.

The entire program will be presented by Baku Virtuosi Youth Chamber Orchestra conducted by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, the chief conductor and music director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, winner of the Presidential Prize Eyub Guliyev.

Moreover, a mono-opera by the world-famous French composer Elios Azule "May 30, 1431" will be presented for the first time in Baku.

The opera is based on Victor Ulmann’s unfinished opera Jeanne Dark (written in Auschwitz in 1943) and the poem "La Reverie De Mengele", where the main roles will be performed by soprano Farida Mammadova and Elios Azoule.

The music program will feature stories and memories of Elios Azoule.

The concert will be held with the support of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, Total company, YARAT Contemporary Art Space and Qafqaz Hotels.

The event starts at 20:00. Free admission.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.