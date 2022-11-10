Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Trend





The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.85 on November 9 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.07 per barrel, Trend reports on November 10 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 9 amounted to $93.88 per barrel, down by $3.88 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.54 per barrel on November 9, lowering by $3.95 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $4.14 compared to the previous price and made up $94.78 per barrel.