Several payment systems in Azerbaijan to withhold commission from ATB cards

By Trend

A commission fee of one percent will be withheld when replenishing the balance of Azer-Turk-Bank (ATB) debit cards via MilliON payment system's terminals in Azerbaijan from April 1, 2022, Ulviyya Afandiyeva, head of the customer care unit at MilliON, told Trend.

According to Afandiyeva, the commission fee won’t be withheld when paying for a loan or credit cards belonging to ATB through the MilliON terminals.

Aishan Hasanova, eManat payment system marketing specialist, said that the same commission fee will also be charged when replenishing balance of ATB debit cards through eManat terminals.

"No commission fee will be charged for payments on ATB loans and credit cards," Hasanova added.

The press service of Azer-Turk-Bank confirmed that from April 1, the mentioned payment systems will charge the fee.

All ATB cardholders can replenish the balance of their cards without charging commission fee through the bank’s terminals, added the press service.