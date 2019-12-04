Azerbaijan joins several int’l documents

By Trend





Azerbaijan has joined a number of international documents, Trend reports Dec. 3.

The drafts law “On accession to the Universal Postal Convention and its final protocol”, “On accession to the ninth additional protocol to the charter of the Universal Postal Union” and “On accession to the first additional protocol to the general regulations of the Universal Postal union” have been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

After discussions, the drafts law were put to voting and adopted.