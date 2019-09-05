Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 4.2755 manats to 2,626.2790 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0001 manats to 33.0064 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 43.35 manats to 1,680.6880 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.5135 manats to 2,649.6455 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 5, 2019 Sept. 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,626.2790 2,622.0035 Silver XAG 33.0064 33.0063 Platinum XPT 1,680.6880 1,637.3380 Palladium XPD 2,649.6455 2,628.1320

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 5)