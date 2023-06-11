Aziz Shusha international cycling stage race has been completed

Today the last stage of the international cycling Aziz Shusha, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation ended, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the competition, cyclists overcame a distance of 132.2 km from the administrative building of the Beylagan regional executive power to the entrance to the city of Shusha.

According to the results of the last stage, first place was taken by the cyclist Emanuele Ansaloni from the Italian team Team Technipes Inemiliaromagna, second place was taken by the member of the Romanian national team Cristian Raileano, and the member of the Romanian national team Adi-Narkis March of the same team took the third place.