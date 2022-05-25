Baku holds award ceremony for winners of 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics in children age category

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics in the individual programs among gymnasts in the "children" age category (born in 2011-2013) was held at Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

Ayan Aghayeva took the first place in "children" age category, Maryam Aliyeva - the second, Gyamar Aghagulu - the third. All three gymnasts represent the "Ojag Sport" club.

The Baku Olympic Sports Complex hosts the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on May 25.

Some 80 gymnasts from “Ojaq” Sport Club, “Zirve” Sports Complex, “Grace” Sports Complex and Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at these competitions.

At the Baku Championship, athletes are taking part in the Age Categories of youngsters (born in 2014-2015), children (born in 2011-2013), pre-juniors (born in 2008-2010) and juniors (born in 2005-2007), while pre-juniors (born in 2008-2010), juniors (born in 2005-2007) and seniors (born in 2004 and older) will perform at the Azerbaijan Championship.

According to the relevant Age Categories, gymnasts will compete in the Individual program within Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups.