Ethnic Kazakhs return to Kazakhstan since its independence

By Alimat Aliyeva

This year, 8,051 ethnic Kazakhs returned to their historical homeland and were granted the status of kandas (ethnic Kazakhs from abroad), Azernews reports.

Since 1991, a total of 1,156,100 ethnic Kazakhs have made the journey back to Kazakhstan, seeking to reconnect with their roots and contribute to the country's cultural diversity.

Among the kandas who arrived this year, 44.2% came from Uzbekistan, 43.2% from China, 5% from Turkmenistan, 2.7% from Mongolia, 2.4% from Russia, and 2.5% from other countries. This reflects the continued strength of the Kazakh diaspora across Central Asia and beyond.

These new arrivals have settled in various regions of Kazakhstan, contributing to the demographic and economic growth of the country. The return of ethnic Kazakhs also brings a rich blend of traditions, languages, and skills, strengthening the cultural fabric of the nation.

This ongoing trend highlights the importance of Kazakhstan as a unifying center for ethnic Kazakhs, as well as the nation’s efforts to preserve and celebrate its unique heritage.