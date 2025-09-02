New UK rules restrict family reunification for asylum seekers

By Alimat Aliyeva

British Interior Minister Yvette Cooper is set to announce stricter entry rules for family members of asylum seekers residing in the UK, Azernews reports.

In her upcoming speech to Parliament, which resumes its session on September 1, the minister will outline new criteria for family reunification. These will include requirements such as proficiency in English and certain financial thresholds. Additionally, Cooper will reveal planned reforms to the asylum appeals system aimed at speeding up and streamlining the process.

The minister argues that, given recent political shifts across Europe, the current UK policies are no longer aligned with those of neighboring countries, making tighter restrictions necessary to maintain consistency and control.

Under the existing legislation, individuals granted asylum in the UK have the right to bring their immediate family members to join them. The proposed changes could significantly tighten these provisions, potentially affecting thousands of asylum seekers and their relatives.

Experts and human rights groups have already expressed concern that such measures might create additional barriers for vulnerable families seeking safety and reunification. The government, however, emphasizes that the reforms aim to balance humanitarian responsibilities with national security and economic sustainability.

This announcement comes amid a broader global debate on immigration policies, highlighting the ongoing challenges countries face in managing asylum and migration flows while upholding international commitments.