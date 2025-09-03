Armenia ceases to be invisible - thanks to Azerbaijan

|
The friendly and constructive atmosphere that developed at
the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, infuriated the Armenian revanchists. We are
talking about the atmosphere that was observed between the top officials of
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenia and Pakistan, and the fact that for the first
time in many years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was not invisible at an
international meeting. They began to "notice" him a little after the
war, and after the Washington meeting, they finally "saw" him.
In theory, the Armenian opposition should be happy about
such changes. Because this is not about a personal attitude towards Pashinyan,
but about the attitude towards their country as a whole. Of course, it is
unpleasant for the former, represented by Kocharyan and Sargsyan, to recall the
years of their own rule in this context, because they were both kept at a
distance on world platforms. They were both shaking hands. Although Armenia had
a lot of supporters and guardians, the capitals of the world knew perfectly well
who was who, and tried not to get dirty by demonstrating excessive closeness to
the occupiers. This attitude automatically passed on to Nikol Pashinyan,
despite the fact that he was a Westerner and was positioned everywhere as the
builder of "Armenian democracy." The fact of the occupation cut off
Armenia's oxygen supply anyway. Local propaganda tried to offset this reality
with selfie shots with Macron or Trudeau. But it didn't help much.
Serzh Sargsyan was especially fond of foreign trips. His
reign took place during the years when the results of the First Karabakh War
began to seem to Yerevan to be unofficially recognized by the whole world, and
the occupying country was trying to spread its feathers and take off. However,
it wasn't long before the April 2016 fighting, which showed the aggressor his
true place.
So, Sargsyan was repeatedly poked in the face of the truth
of life, pointing out to him who he is for the world community. In 2014, he
went on a visit to Argentina, but in vain - his Argentine colleague did not
accept him, citing his health condition. In 2016, Serge rushed to the nuclear
security summit in the United States three days ahead of schedule to secure a
summit meeting. But during the few days of the Armenian president's stay in the
States, his presence was completely ignored, as if he were not there at all.
Only Joe Biden, then the vice president, happened to notice Sargsyan. And Serge
was forced to limit himself to hugging the diaspora and giving lectures at a
couple of universities organized by her. Before that, Serzh Sargsyan had to
endure humiliation in Spain, then in Italy. He was invisible, and only minor
officials and diaspora figures noticed his presence.
Nikol Pashinyan also had to go through unpleasant moments.
He himself, as a politician, may have aroused interest after the April 2018
coup, but as the head of the Republic of Armenia, he did not. Because the
Republic of Armenia continued to be a toxic state for diplomatic circles, and
even Yerevan's supporters tried to keep their distance in order to avoid
trouble with Baku. The former knew about Armenia's status and huddled in a
corner at international meetings to avoid giving journalists food for ridicule.
But Pashinyan naively thought that his "revolutionary" fame had
spread overseas, and at the NATO summit in Brussels in 2018, he tried to
approach the US president. It turned out that Donald Trump has no idea who this
bearded man is, sitting next to him and trying to pretend to be friendly. It
was a big embarrassment, which is still being laughed at.
It was not a plus for the Armenian prime Minister that the
American side did not write anything about his meeting with the Vice President
of the United States, James Vance, which took place in Washington in February
this year. Armenian journalists followed Vance's Facebook page, publications in
the American media, reports from the office of the Vice President of the United
States and the White House, but nothing was said about the meeting with
Pashinyan. It's like there was no meeting at all. Everything indicated that
Armenia was not being taken seriously in Washington, just like its leader.
Nikol Pashinyan dreamed of meeting with Donald Trump from
the day he came to power. His dream came true only seven years later. Thanks to
Azerbaijan. Let's not be mistaken if we say that for the first time in the
history of Armenia's independence, the leader of Armenia became visible only
thanks to Baku, which itself changed its attitude towards the Armenian leader,
thereby giving the green light to other parties. The changes, as we have
already noted, began after the Second Karabakh War. After the meeting in
Washington, the process went even faster, and at the SCO summit in Tianjin,
Nikol Pashinyan no longer felt like an outcast.
The meeting with his Pakistani counterpart and the decision
to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan are symbolic in this context.
And it is not surprising that this meeting caused outrage in the revanchist
opposition. We can imagine how many screams there will be after the
establishment of diplomatic relations between Yerevan and Ankara. There is no
need to guess about the scale of the revanchist tantrums that will certainly
follow the signing of the peace treaty and the establishment of diplomatic
relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - they will be huge.
The revanchists cannot remain silent, although they
understand that no one hears their voices not only in China or the United
States, but even in Armenia itself. They don't want to admit that their
country's place on the world stage has started to change over the past couple
of months. Once upon a time, the Armenian society was told that this place
would definitely change even without eliminating the occupation of the
neighbor's territories. We just have to wait. As the years passed, two new
generations of Armenians grew up, and Armenia remained on the margins.
Gradually, even optimists began to suspect that in fact, no one in the world
recognizes or recognizes the "historical rights" of Armenians to
Azerbaijani lands, and the process is dragging on only because someone needs
the conflict.
Pashinyan is being attacked not only for his agreements with
Pakistan. Fierce criticism is being leveled at the Armenian prime minister for
his openly happy expression at the meeting with the Azerbaijani leader and for
the friendly photographs.
Nevertheless, there is reason to believe that it will be
very difficult to reverse the processes that have begun.