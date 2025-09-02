5th round of Brazil-Azerbaijan political consultations held

By Nazrin Abdul



The fifth round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Brazil was held recently, Azernews reports, citing the Brazilian Foreign Ministry’s official X account.

The consultations were held during a visit to Brazil by a delegation led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Elnur Mammadov, while Brazil was represented by Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary-General of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

During the event, both sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. Representatives from both ministries expressed satisfaction with the fact that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil have been maintained for over thirty years.

Tourism, education, and inter-parliamentary cooperation were highlighted as the most active areas of collaboration.

Following the consultations, Elnur Mammadov held bilateral talks with Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.