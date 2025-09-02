President Tokayev announces major expansion of Middle Corridor transit through Kazakhstan

By Nazrin Abdul



Kazakhstan, as a close neighbor and reliable partner, fully supports Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global “Belt and Road” initiative and actively participates in its implementation.

This was stated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing, Azernews reports, citing the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic role in continental transport, noting: “Eighty-five percent of all continental freight traffic between China and Europe passes through our country. This year, with the launch of the second railway track on the Dostyk-Moyynty section, the transit capacity of the China-Europe corridor through Kazakhstan will increase fivefold.”

He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s efforts to unlock the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or Middle Corridor. “Last year, 4.5 million tons of cargo were transported along this route, a 62% increase compared to the previous year. We will continue to accelerate this growth and aim to reach 10 million tons in the near future,” Tokayev said.

The President pointed out the growing volume of shipments through Kazakhstan’s Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk. “Through joint efforts, large infrastructure projects such as the Kazakhstan-China logistics terminal in Lianyungang and the dry port in Xi’an have been commissioned. Naturally, Kazakhstan’s transportation and transit potential opens significant opportunities for Chinese companies.”

It is worth noting that the Middle Corridor is a key transportation route that connects Europe and Asia, traversing China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and beyond. It has been operational since 2014, enabling freight to move efficiently across the Caspian Sea, via rail and maritime pathways. This transport corridor, while geographically stretching across Central Asia, holds strategic importance not only due to its role in facilitating global trade but also due to its increasing relevance in the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics.