Lithuania renews debate over four-day workweek

Discussions around implementing a four-day workweek have resurfaced in Lithuania, with Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene expressing strong support for the idea as a necessary and inevitable shift in the future of work.

Azernews reports, the Prime Minister emphasized that modern workplaces are increasingly equipped with technologies that support remote work and flexible work-life balance. She argued that a shorter workweek could lead to higher productivity, a claim also reported by Latvian news outlet lsm.lv.

At “Gijos,” an energy company in Lithuania, 80% of employees already work four days a week instead of the traditional five. The model has been in place for several years. A company representative noted that reducing the number of workdays has increased efficiency while giving employees more free time for family, hobbies, and education.

However, not all employees can benefit from this model. About 20% of the company’s staff are required to maintain uninterrupted water supply services for clients and therefore must adhere to a standard workweek.

The Lithuanian Business Confederation has expressed skepticism. Its president, Andrius Romanovskis, referred to the concept as “political futurism.” Other business leaders echoed concerns, stating that while the idea may be appealing, many companies are not yet prepared for such a shift. They argue that transitioning to a four-day workweek would require significant investment and structural changes.