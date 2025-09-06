ABBA is not included in Sweden’s cultural heritage list

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish pop group ABBA was notably excluded from the recent list of cultural heritage presented by the Swedish government, Azernews reports.

The right-wing conservative coalition in Sweden unveiled the list, which highlights important cultural figures, works of art, institutions, and even products that have significantly influenced Swedish culture.

Among the selected items are Ingmar Bergman’s iconic 1957 film "The Seventh Seal", the prestigious Nobel Prize, the beloved children’s book character Pippi Longstocking, and the global furniture giant IKEA, among others. However, ABBA was left off the list because all entries must be at least 50 years old, and the band’s rise to fame doesn’t quite meet that criterion yet.

The initiative has faced criticism from the Swedish Academy, which is responsible for awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, as well as from local media outlets. Many questioned whether such a list is the best way to honor the country’s cultural legacy.

Despite their exclusion from the heritage list, it was recently announced that the King of Sweden plans to award ABBA members the Order of the Vase—a prestigious honor recognizing their exceptional contribution to international music and culture.

This controversy has sparked a wider discussion about how culture is defined and celebrated in modern Sweden, and whether iconic contemporary artists like ABBA should be recognized alongside older, traditional cultural symbols.