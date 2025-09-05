Milli Majlis to hold extraordinary session on Washington Accords

By Akbar Novruz



In accordance with Part 2 of Article 88 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, deputies of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) appealed to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to convene an extraordinary session of parliament.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis reported that, considering the appeal, Speaker Gafarova signed an order to convene the extraordinary session.

According to the order, a special meeting of the Milli Majlis will be held on September 9 under the theme “Washington Accords: a triumph of peace diplomacy and wise leadership.”