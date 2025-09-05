Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss 2026 military cooperation plan in Tashkent

By Akbar Novruz



The Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan bilateral military cooperation plan has been the focus of discussions in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, along with a delegation, visited Tashkent to participate in the “Staff Talks on Discussion of Development Prospects for Cooperation in the Military Field.”

During the meeting, which brought together senior representatives of relevant departments from both countries, the sides reviewed the current state of military and military-technical cooperation and explored prospects for its development. Particular attention was given to the draft plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2026.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Chimgan Mountaineering Training Center. After becoming acquainted with the center’s facilities, they attended the graduation ceremony of the “Mountain Warrior Course,” in which Azerbaijani Army personnel were among the graduates.