Most powerful Porsche 911 in history announce

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese branch of German Porsche has announced the global premiere of the new Porsche 911 Turbo S, positioned as the most powerful 911 in history.

“The most powerful production 911 is entering a new era. The new Porsche 911 Turbo S will make its worldwide debut. Join us for a live broadcast on September 7,” the company stated.

The car will feature well-defined, widened wheel arches and a distinctive front bumper profile, maintaining the classic and recognizable silhouette of this legendary model. According to unofficial sources, the new 911 Turbo S is expected to be equipped with a hybrid powertrain producing over 700 horsepower, based on a 3.7-liter flat-six turbocharged petrol engine. This will mark the first time in Porsche’s history that a 911 model receives a hybrid setup, combining exhilarating performance with improved efficiency.

Thanks to innovative energy recovery technology during braking, the new hybrid system will not only deliver incredible power but also enhance fuel efficiency, making the Porsche 911 Turbo S an even more advanced and environmentally conscious sports car.