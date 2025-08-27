National chess players to participate in FIDE World Cup

By Laman Ismayilova



The participation of five Azerbaijani chess players in the upcoming World Cup, which will be held this year in the state of Goa, India, has been confirmed.

Nijat Abasov, Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Read Sammadov, and Ahmad Ahmadzada will compete in the tournament. The name of one more Azerbaijani representative will be announced later.

FIDE World Cup 2025 will take place in in the state of Goa, India from October 30 to November 27.

This high-stakes knockout event features 206 players competing for a prize pool of USD 2,000,000 and three highly sought-after spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

With its do-or-die format, each round adds to the intensity, making the World Cup one of the most thrilling and unpredictable competitions in the chess world.

Chess has a long-standing tradition in Azerbaijan, deeply rooted in the country's cultural heritage. The game continues to be highly popular, with efforts made to preserve and promote these traditions.

To boost the sport's popularity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who also chairs the National Olympic Committee signed an executive order in 2009 to support a national chess development program, which spanned from 2009 to 2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, hosted in Baku, exemplifies the country's dedication to chess development.

The event drew a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's section, making it a major international chess event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023, also held in Baku, showcased intense competition and exciting matches.

With a highly skilled lineup, the tournament offered a platform for top-tier players to demonstrate their strategic mastery.

In these top tournaments, Azerbaijani players have consistently achieved high placements among the world's best.