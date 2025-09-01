Chelsea striker heading to Bayern as record loan fee agreed

Bayern Munich have agreed a record loan deal of £13m for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, Azernews reports citing Sky Sports.

Chelsea have accepted a loan with an option to buy in a deal that includes a £13m (€15m) upfront loan fee with an additional £56.2m (€65m) fixed fee and a sell-on clause.

The package is potentially worth £70m in total, which matches Chelsea's valuation of the player, who they signed from Villarreal two years ago for £30m.

Sky Sports News has been told that if the option is triggered after the initial loan, Jackson will sign a five-year deal with Bayern.

Jackson, who has agreed a contract with Bayern, will travel to Munich on Saturday afternoon to have a medical and finalise his move.

The 24-year-old had told Chelsea earlier this month that he wanted to consider his options during the transfer window after the club signed strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Jackson had huge interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe, but his mind was made up when Bayern made their interest known.

After talks on Friday night, the final decision to accept Bayern's offer was made on Saturday morning. Chelsea decided to accept an option to buy instead of an obligation because of the record loan fee.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is thought to have been a huge factor in Jackson choosing Bayern.

Jackson scored 13 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season, having netted 17 in 44 during his first year at the club.