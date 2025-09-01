Young boxers shine at third Belt & Road Tournament

By Laman Ismayilova



Young Azerbaijani boxers have demonstrated their skills at the 3rd Belt & Road International Youth Boxing Tournament held in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, winning a total of four medals.

Hagverdi Hasanov (63kg) secured first place, taking the gold medal. Saftar Mammadzade (+80kg) earned silver, while Raul Heydarli (57kg) and Adil Zalov (70kg) each received bronze medals.

The primary goal of this latest edition of the international training camp and competition is to help prepare the boxers for the upcoming Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, as well as the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been chosen multiple times to host major boxing events.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, which was the first youth tournament to serve as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the primary qualification event for the London 2012 Olympics.