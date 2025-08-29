  • 29 August 2025 [11:39]
    Swimming competition to be held in Ganja
  • 28 August 2025 [16:18]
    ROX Motor “25,000 KM Silk Road Tour” successfully concludes Azerbaijan chapter, entering Caucasus
  • 28 August 2025 [14:12]
    Third stage of UEFA Pro Coaching Course held in Baku
  • 28 August 2025 [11:41]
    FC Qarabag reaches UEFA Champions League group stage for second time
  • 27 August 2025 [15:47]
    Junior and youth badminton players secure medals in Georgia
  • 27 August 2025 [13:00]
    Baku Metro to operate in enhanced mode for FC Qarabag's match
  • 27 August 2025 [11:41]
    National chess players to participate in FIDE World Cup
  • 26 August 2025 [13:26]
    Six matches played on first day of Ulduz Cup Int'l Tournament
  • 26 August 2025 [11:43]
    Azerbaijan Judo Federation conducts official belt examinations for national teams

